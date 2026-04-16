Africa: Ghana to Host 2026 Edition of E-Learning Africa Conference

Ghana is set to host the 2026 edition of the E-Learning Africa Conference from June 3 to 5, 2026, in Accra, the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced.

The E-Learning Africa Conference was a platform aimed at advancing digital learning across Africa by promoting the use of technology and innovation in education to equip learners with relevant 21st-century skills.

Mr Iddrisu, who was briefing the media in Accra yesterday, said that education worldwide was undergoing a major transformation, with technology increasingly shaping the way people learn, teach, and work.

He stated that Africa must not be left behind in the digital revolution and warned that failure to embrace digital learning could become another setback for the continent.

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The Minister said the E-Learning Africa Conference has grown into the continent's leading platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration in digital education and training.

According to him, Ghana still faces major infrastructure challenges, particularly in rural areas where many schools lack electricity and internet connectivity.

He said the government remains committed to investing in broadband connectivity across schools nationwide, while the current administration was also assessing the digital needs of students from preschool to senior high school.

He added that efforts are underway to develop a national digital education policy.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of E-Learning Africa, Rebecca Stromeyer, described the conference as Africa's leading gathering on education, training, and skills development, founded in 2005.

She said the programme will include high-level sessions, workshops, masterclasses, and interactive training activities aimed at linking education to jobs and practical outcomes.

She explained that discussions will cover key issues such as skills development, youth employment, digital infrastructure, inclusion, gender equality, rural access, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in education.

According to the CEO, the conference will provide opportunities for participants to build partnerships, access practical tools, and explore funding and project collaborations beyond the event.