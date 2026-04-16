Ghana: Free Primary Health Care Policy to Strengthen Universal Coverage

The launch of the Free Primary Health Care (FPHC) policy at Dodowa marks another significant attempt by government to bridge the longstanding gaps in Ghana's health delivery system. Coming at a time when the quest for universal health coverage remains a national priority, the policy deserves both commendation and careful scrutiny as it moves from announcement to implementation.

President John Dramani Mahama's call for citizens to take full advantage of the policy is well placed. For many years, access to basic health care has been uneven, with rural and peri-urban communities often bearing the brunt of inadequate facilities, limited personnel, and financial barriers. While the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has improved access significantly, gaps remain particularly for those who still fall outside its effective reach.

The introduction of the FPHC policy therefore seeks to address a critical missing link: the provision of essential primary care services regardless of insurance status. By anchoring services at CHPS compounds, health centres, and polyclinics, the policy rightly focuses on the foundation of any strong health system--prevention, early detection, and timely intervention.

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The emphasis on regular screening for conditions such as hypertension and diabetes is particularly commendable. Non-communicable diseases continue to rise silently across the country, often detected too late when treatment becomes more complex and costly. Encouraging early detection through community-based screening could prove transformative if properly sustained.

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However, as with many well-intentioned policies, the success of FPHC will depend not on its ambition, but on its execution. Ghana has seen several health initiatives falter due to weak implementation structures, inadequate logistics, and inconsistent funding flows. This policy, if properly implemented, has the potential to significantly strengthen the country's primary health care system and bring Ghana closer to universal health coverage--but ambition alone is not enough.

What is now required is disciplined execution, sustained political will, and rigorous monitoring. Communities must not only be informed about the policy; they must experience its benefits in real and tangible ways. It is therefore reassuring that government has indicated funding through the uncapped National Health Insurance Levy, but the sustainability of this arrangement will require strict accountability and transparent management.

The inclusion of traditional and religious leaders in mobilising communities is a practical and culturally sensitive approach. These actors remain influential in shaping public behaviour, especially in rural areas where health education often struggles to gain traction.

Equally important is the integration of health professionals, national service personnel, and trained unemployed nurses and paramedics into the rollout. This not only strengthens human resource capacity but also provides a pathway for addressing youth unemployment within the health sector.

Yet, one area that must be carefully managed is coordination between the new policy and the existing NHIS framework. The assurance that FPHC complements rather than replaces NHIS is crucial. Any ambiguity in this regard could create confusion at the point of service delivery, undermining public confidence.

The proposed additional layer of support for specialised conditions through the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also referred to as "Mahama Cares," is another important intervention, particularly for expensive treatments such as dialysis. However, clarity on eligibility, funding stability, and access procedures will be essential to avoid perceptions of inequality or bureaucratic bottlenecks.

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The Ghanaian Times believes that as Ghana embarks on this renewed journey towards accessible health care for all, the responsibility lies with both government and citizens. Government must deliver on its promises with efficiency and transparency, while citizens must actively participate in preventive health practices and early reporting.

The promise of free primary health care is a powerful one. But its true value will only be realised when no Ghanaian is left behind because of where they live or what they earn.

The Ghanaian Times therefore welcomes the policy as a step in the right direction but urges that it be implemented with urgency, discipline, and unwavering commitment to equity in health care delivery.