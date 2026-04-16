South Africa: Cops Lock Down Court for Malema Sentence

Julius Malema will hear his punishment in court on Thursday after a judge found him guilty of breaking gun laws.

Heavy police teams are closely watching court buildings in East London and Polokwane to make sure supporters stay peaceful today.

There is a heavy police presence in East London and across South Africa as Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema goes to court on Thursday.

He is waiting to hear his punishment at the East London Magistrate's Court.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In October 2025, a court found Malema guilty of breaking gun laws. He fired a rifle at an EFF rally in Mdantsane in 2018. Over 20,000 people attended the event.

Many of his supporters have gathered in different provinces. Police say the crowds have been peaceful so far.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said officers are ready.

"We have put the necessary measures in place," she said in an interview with eNCA.

She said the national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, met with the nine provincial police heads. Masemola received reports that there was no trouble on the first day of the court proceedings.

Mathe said EFF members gathered in a peaceful way. Police expect the crowds to stay calm after the court makes its decision.

There are many public order officers and visible police teams around the East London court. They want to keep people safe and make sure the court case goes ahead without trouble.

Several roads near the court in KuGompo City are closed. These include Oxford Street, Fleet Street and other central roads. Drivers should use the N2 bypass, the R72 or the R346.

In Limpopo, police are also keeping a close watch. Provincial police head Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said officers are outside the Polokwane High Court to watch an EFF gathering.

"People are urged to demonstrate through peaceful means," she said. She asked the crowds to work with the police.