South Africa: Security Situation Stable Following Malema's Court Proceedings, Say Police

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has assured the nation that the security situation remains stable following court proceedings involving Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

In a statement on Thursday, police confirmed that since the morning hours, officers have been closely monitoring gatherings outside various courts across the country, where thousands of EFF members assembled in support of Malema.

Malema was sentenced to five years direct imprisonment in a firearm handling and discharge case in the East London Regional Court. He was convicted of five counts last October including violating the Firearms Control Act after firing live rounds during his party's birthday celebrations in 2018.

"Up until this hour, the SAPS has observed that, despite heightened emotions around recent developments, the marches have taken place without incident.

"This responsible conduct by EFF members and supporters of Mr Malema reflects a shared commitment to upholding the rule of law and respecting the rights of others," the police said.

Public Order Policing units have remained deployed across multiple provinces as part of standard procedures to maintain safety and stability.

Presently, the police said, the situation remains calm and those that have gathered have done so in an orderly and peaceful manner.