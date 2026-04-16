Nigeria: Nasarawa Governor Names Preferred APC Successor

Governor Sule made the announcement during a meeting with political appointees at the Government House in Lafia on Thursday.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has announced a senator, Aliyu Wadada, as his preferred candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 governorship election.

Mr Sule made the announcement during a meeting with political appointees at the Government House in Lafia on Thursday, signalling a major development in the state's political succession ahead of the next general elections.

Mr Wadada currently represents Nasarawa West Senatorial District in the 10th Senate. He recently defected from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the APC amid growing speculation over his governorship ambition.

The governor's endorsement is expected to shape early alignments within the ruling party in the state as political actors begin positioning for 2027.

Details shortly...