Nigeria: Nasarawa Governor Names Preferred APC Successor

16 April 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Manasseh Mbachii

Governor Sule made the announcement during a meeting with political appointees at the Government House in Lafia on Thursday.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has announced a senator, Aliyu Wadada, as his preferred candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 governorship election.

Mr Sule made the announcement during a meeting with political appointees at the Government House in Lafia on Thursday, signalling a major development in the state's political succession ahead of the next general elections.

Mr Wadada currently represents Nasarawa West Senatorial District in the 10th Senate. He recently defected from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the APC amid growing speculation over his governorship ambition.

The governor's endorsement is expected to shape early alignments within the ruling party in the state as political actors begin positioning for 2027.

Details shortly...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.