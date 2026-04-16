Nigeria: I'm Not Desperate to Be Nigeria's President, Obi Insists

Former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, in 2023, Peter Obi, has restated that he is not desperate to become the president of Nigeria but to see Nigeria working as a stable nation.

Obi, who spoke at season 3 of all-night praise, evangelism and empowerment programmes for youths organised by the Faithspiration Initiative, an empowerment and faith-driven project founded by Rev. Fr. Dr. George Adimike, Director of Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha and Chief Press Secretary to Archbishop of Onitsha and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Prrovince, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Valerian Maduka Okeke, said as it stands today, Nigeria is not working from all perspectives.

Obi, who also contributed towards the empowerment of no fewer than 30 youths at the programme, said greed, corruption, insecurity and non-accountability on the part of political leaders have turned the country upside down to the extent that Nigerians do not know where they are headed at the moment.

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He praised the founder of the Faithspiration Initiative, Fr. Adimike for organising the empowerment programme, saying that it is the type of programme he likes to identify himself with, not buying mansions in Europe, Asia, Abuja, Lagos and other big cities, adding, "I was born and bred in Onitsha and up till date I still live in Onitsha from where I travel to any part of the world for a business venture and come back to my house here in Onitsha because I don't have any other house any other place than in Onitsha here."

Obi, who also assisted in disbursing N500,000 to each of the 30 beneficiaries, urged them to make prudent use of the funds and remain focused on making meaningful impact.

According to him, "Money doesn't make one happy. What makes you happy is the life you have impacted on the people and what you would be able to share with people. Let nobody tell you that you need all the money in the whole world before you become happy. Don't go about pursuing money; go out and pursue what would change the world. If you are part of people who want to change the world, money will come. Be encouraged, you will be better than me by doing the right thing."

The event, themed "Ablazed with the Fire of God," held at the Basilica Square of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, brought together young people, church leaders and key stakeholders.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Fr. Adimike had explained that he initiated the project based on the four cardinal principles of 'E' : Evangelism, Education, Entertainment and Empowerment, adding that a good number of youths had already been empowered since its establishment few years ago during seasons 1 and 2 of the programme.

According to Fr. Adimike, no fewer than 30 youths have so far been empowered to the tune of N15 million at N500,000 per beneficiary to enable them stand on their feet and become useful to themselves and to the society, without engaging in crime or criminality.

Adimike disclosed that the N15 million empowerment package was largely contributed by members representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Uchenna Harris Annie-Okonkwo; the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Sly Ezeokenwa, Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Sir Victor Umeh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Janksmay Global Services, Engr Ifeanyi Micheal Onwuachu, among others.

Insisting that the programme was designed to empower and guide the youths towards production and faith-driven lives, Fr. Adimike further explained that beneficiaries were carefully selected after going through their applications, interviews, screening and training before granting them the financial empowerment to support them, aimed at ensuring their sustainability in their various endeavours.

Fr. George, however, hinted that Faithspiration is a forum that brings youth closer to God, adding that the empowerment is for both Catholics and non-Catholics.

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He specifically eulogised Archbishop Valerian Okeke, who was physically present during the event, adding that it was the archbishop's commitment to youth development that inspired the initiative.

According to him, "It was the Archbishop that inspired the initiative and supported it and we

owe our progress to him. In fact, this initiative is part of youth evangelisation."

Other sponsors present at the event included Hon. Annie-Okonkwo, Ezeokenwa, Onwuachu and Patrick Agha Mba.

The forum featured entertainment segments with performances by comedians and gospel artistes, as well as a lecture on "Six Allegations Against Christianity in Igboland." by Rev. Fr. Johnbosco Igwe.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Onitsha North Local Government Area Chairman, Hon. Tony Nwora and member representing Idemili South Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Ebuka Igwe.