Nigeria: Police Extradite Fugitive to UK Over Murder, Drug Trafficking

The Nigeria Police Force has extradited a fugitive, Matthew Chukwuemeka Adebiyi, to the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in murder and drug trafficking.

The extradition was carried out through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, following a formal request by UK authorities in September 2024.

In a statement on Thursday, Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Placid said the suspect was wanted for the alleged murder of one Joshua Boadu on June 18, 2018, after which he fled to Nigeria.

He added that Adebiyi was also accused of involvement in the supply of crack cocaine, a Class-A controlled drug, in the UK between October 2017 and March 2018.

Placid said the suspect was arrested on January 23, 2025, by operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja, after which extradition proceedings were initiated at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

According to the police, the court granted the extradition request on February 16, 2026, paving the way for his transfer.

The Force said Adebiyi was subsequently handed over to UK law enforcement officials on April 14, 2026, at Murtala Muhammed International Airport for prosecution.

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, reaffirmed the Force's commitment to international collaboration, stressing that Nigeria would not serve as a safe haven for fugitives.