Gambia: Barrow Tells New Officer Cadets to Place Nation's Interest Above Self

His Excellency Adama Barrow, president of the Republic of The Gambia and Commander-in-Chief of the Gambia Armed Forces has told newly trained officer cadets to exercise the highest standards of discipline, and professionalism.

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) on Wednesday conducted a passing out parade for the country's first-ever batch of officer cadets trained entirely within GAF at a ceremony presided over by President Barrow.

"I charge you to uphold the highest standards of good citizenship, professionalism, discipline, and integrity. Live up to the values instilled in you, and lead with compassion. Your soldiers and ratings will watch you closely for admiration, emulation, or otherwise; so, match your words with actions and conviction. Always place the nation's interest above self and dedicate yourselves to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Barrow told the officers.

President Barrow reminded them that the global security environment is growing more complex and volatile by the day, noting the challenges to peace are real, and The Gambia will rely on them to adapt and overcome these dynamic circumstances, whenever they confront them.

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President Barrow asked them to be prepared to lead in every situation to maintain security, stability, and peace. He said they embrace lifelong learning, as modern security challenges require intellectual preparedness.

"Mindful that the lives of our soldiers and the security of our nation depend on good judgment at every level of command, the responsibility you now carry is significantly critical," he said.

President Barrow implores them to take advantage of modern technologies and innovation to advance the capabilities of their respective units.

"Since 2017, my government has been investing considerably in enhancing the administration and operations of our Security Services. We have, for example, created opportunities for GFA personnel through degree training programmes at The University of The Gambia and other institutions abroad," he said.

President Barrow revealed more than one hundred GAF personnel, comprising officers and soldiers, have benefited from overseas training in military academies and staff colleges.

In some of these cases, the Gambian leader said funding and scholarships were secured through their partners including the Republic of Turkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Morocco, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, China, Nigeria, Pakistan, India, and Senegal.

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To match performance with welfare, President Barrow said his government adopted the Terms and Conditions of Service Act (2024), hence the significant changes in the earnings of the Security Sector. He said their goal is to ensure that service to the nation is justly rewarding and worthwhile.

"I assure you all that the Government takes pride in our security personnel, and we will continue to support capacity building, infrastructural development, and the welfare of our citizens in uniform," he said.

As the first of its kind in the history of The Gambia, President Barrow said the historic training programme that led to the solemn occasion was conceived to become the foundation of the much-anticipated Military Academy in the country. He said it sets the stage, henceforth, for in-country military officer training and career development.

"The rigorous character of the programme was to test and strengthen mental courage, physical endurance, and leadership character to meet the professional standards of commissioned officers," he said.

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