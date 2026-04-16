Gambia: Gaf Commissions Gambia's First-Ever Home-Trained Officer Cadets

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) on Wednesday conducted a passing out parade for the country's first-ever batch of officer cadets trained entirely within GAF.

"This moment represents a major turning point in the development of our Armed Forces. For many years, we relied on our trusted partners and friendly nations to train our officers abroad, and we remain sincerely grateful for that support," Lieutenant General Mamat O.A. Cham, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), told the gathering.

CDS Cham stated that the ceremony clearly shows that The Gambia has taken a bold and confident step forward, to build its own officers at home, shaped by the country's values, environment, and national aspirations.

From its early beginnings under the British Army Training Team in 1984, through the valuable contributions of the Nigerian Army Training Assistance Group and later the Turkish Gendarmerie Training Team, CDS Cham said The Gambia Armed Forces Training School has gradually developed into a symbol of progress, resilience, and determination to stand on its own.

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"What we are witnessing this morning is therefore not simply the end of a course, but the result of years of deliberate effort, careful planning, and a firm belief in our own capacity. At the same time, it marks the beginning of a new chapter, one which we expect will grow into a fully-fledged military academy for The Gambia in the near future," he said.

As the first products of this system, CDS Cham said the Officer Cadets have not only completed their training but also set the standard for future courses. Over the past months, he said Officer Cadets have been subjected to a very physically challenging and mentally demanding training regime designed to test their endurance, sharpen their thinking, and shape their character, often under conditions that required both determination and resilience.

CDS Cham said they began with the fundamentals of soldiering, which form the foundation of every professional soldier. He said they were later exposed to more complex challenges that required them to think independently, make sound decisions under pressure, and gradually assume responsibility for others.

"In the final stage, they were tested in planning, judgment, and leadership, because, in the end, the true measure of an officer lies not only in skill but also in character and the ability to lead with confidence and trust," he said.

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CDS Cham told the Officer Cadets that their new rank is not merely a badge of honour; it is a responsibility that will demand their commitment, judgment, and at times sacrifice.

CDS Cham said they will be looked upon as leaders, and their soldiers will depend on them for direction and also as an example. He said their soldiers will measure them not by what they say, but by what they do. He told them that it is through their daily conduct that they will either earn or lose their trust.

"Leadership in the military is not given; it is built over time through consistent actions, sound decisions, and a genuine concern for those under your command. This means that to be a good officer, you must first hold yourself to a higher standard, knowing that your behaviour will always set the tone for your unit. You must be disciplined in your actions and consistent in your decisions, because discipline is not only about following orders, but about maintaining self-control and doing what is right even when it is difficult," he said.

"In the same way, courage will be required of you, not only in moments of danger, but also in everyday leadership, from making difficult decisions to standing by what is right and taking responsibility for your actions."