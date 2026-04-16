Gambia: Cruise Ship Oceania Sirena Docks As Gambia Eyes Growth in Cruise Tourism

The Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard), in partnership with West African Tours, on Wednesday welcomed the arrival of the cruise ship Oceania Sirena to the country's shores, marking another milestone in the growth of cruise tourism in The Gambia.

The vessel berthed at the Banjul Seaport at dawn, bringing hundreds of tourists, many of whom disembarked to explore various parts of the country. The visit adds to a growing number of cruise ship arrivals recorded this year, underscoring The Gambia's rising profile as a destination on the global cruise map.

Speaking to tour writers shortly after a plaque and flag presentation ceremony held in honour of the ship, Lazar Kujabi, Activities and Promotional Manager at the Gambia Tourism Board, expressed delight over the visit.

He described cruise tourism as a vital component of the country's tourism sector, noting that its economic contribution spans multiple layers of society.

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"Tourism in The Gambia cannot be overemphasized," Kujabi said. "Cruise tourism, in particular, is a very important segment. We are working closely with stakeholders, including the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, the Gambia Ports Authority, and private operators, to develop a cohesive strategy to grow this sector and enhance visitor experience."

He highlighted that the benefits of cruise arrivals extend beyond formal institutions, reaching local vendors, tour operators, and communities where tourists spend on excursions and goods.

"The economic impact is immense," he noted. "From port services and immigration to local markets and excursion sites, cruise tourism generates income across the board and supports employment, especially in the informal sector."

He further revealed that efforts are underway to formalise and strengthen the sector through a national strategy currently being developed by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture in collaboration with the GTBoard and other stakeholders.

According to him, the strategy will address key challenges, improve coordination, and explore opportunities such as expanding cruise routes along the River Gambia, an idea recently suggested by a visiting ship captain.

"We have a beautiful country with underutilized waterways," Kujabi said. "With the right framework, we can position The Gambia as a more attractive and competitive cruise destination."

As part of the welcoming ceremony, the GTBoard presented a commemorative plaque and the Gambian flag to the ship's captain, who reciprocated with a plaque on behalf of the cruise line.

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He added that majority of the cruise tourists on board had gone on excursions across the country, with others remaining onboard.

He added that a schedule of upcoming cruise ship arrivals is already in place, reflecting increasing interest in The Gambia as a cruise destination.

"With the growth we are witnessing, our focus now is to sustain and expand it for the benefit of all Gambians," he said.