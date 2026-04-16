Gambia: Reparations Commission Resumes Medical Board Services for Victims of Jammeh-Era Abuses

Victims of human rights violations committed during the former regime have been urged to seek medical support as the Gambia Reparations Commission officially resumes the operations of its Medical Board.

The Commission announced that the Board is now fully functional following its transfer from the Ministry of Justice, marking a significant step in strengthening the country's reparations programme for victims of abuses committed between July 1994 and January 2017.

The Medical Board plays a central role in assessing the health conditions of victims and facilitating referrals for further treatment. Its work is considered vital to the Commission's broader rehabilitation mandate, which seeks to address both the physical and psychological impact of past violations.

Officials say the restoration of these services underscores the Commission's ongoing commitment to helping victims recover, rebuild their dignity, and improve their long-term well-being after years of suffering.

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Victims experiencing health complications linked to past abuses are encouraged to book appointments with the Board through the Commission. Those with scheduled appointments will receive free medical assessments, with referrals provided to appropriate health facilities based on individual needs.

The Commission has made available contact lines--7200044 and 3434688--as well as an official email address, info@reparationsgm.com, for appointment bookings. Victims are also advised to present any existing medical records to support the assessment process.

Reassuring the public, the Commission emphasised that all medical evaluations will be handled with strict confidentiality, professionalism, and respect for the dignity of victims.

The resumption of the Medical Board's work is expected to bring renewed hope to many victims still grappling with the lasting scars of The Gambia's past human rights violations.