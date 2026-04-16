Nigeria: APC Youths Support Return of Ogun Speaker to Assembly

Abeokuta — The All Progressives Congress (APC) youths from 10 wards in Odeda state constituency, yesterday rose in support of the return of the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Oludaisi Elemide, to the Assembly.

The APC youths in their hundreds gathered at Odeda, the headquarters of Odeda Local Government Area, and declared that Elemide deserves to return to the House of Assembly.

The action of the youths was sequel to the rumours that some leaders of the APC were planning to impose a son of the state chairman of the party as the candidate of the constituency.

Of the 10 wards in the constituency, eight youth leaders of the party were present with their followers w, where they declared that the return of Elemide to the House is of advantage to the constituency and the Odeda Local Government Area.

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One after the other, the APC youth leaders said that for Odeda constituency to retain the position of the Speaker, Elemide must return to the Assembly.

According to the youths, Elemide, in the last 1818 months since he became the Speaker of the House of Assembly, hass facilitated several developmental projects to the local government area.

Specifically, the youth mentioned projects, electricity, and water projects as some of the projects he has carried out, as well as several empowerment programmes in the local government area.

While addressing the gathering, the Deputy Youth Leader of Odeda LGA, Oladipo Sobogun, said youths in the local government area had benefited a lot from Elemide.

Sobogun said experience matters in politics, noting that youths of Odeda should not allow the number three position to bee taken away from the local government area.

The decision of youths from the 10 wards was adopted by voice votes coordinated by the Secretary to Odeda LGA (SLG), Hon Oyekunle Adebayo.