Nigeria: 2027 - Kogi State Solidly Behind President Tinubu - Minister Audu

Abuja — The Honourable Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, has reaffirmed that Kogi State remains firmly behind Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR ahead of the 2027 presidential elections, assuring that the state will deliver a resounding victory for Mr President more than it did in the 2023 elections.

Reacting to recent political comments from an opposition figure of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from Kogi, the Minister said while every Nigerian is entitled to their political opinion in a democracy, delivering Kogi State requires more than just rhetoric. According to him, the state's electoral strength lies in tried and tested structures, credible leadership, formidable grassroots structures and reach, and the confidence of the people.

He noted that Kogi remains solidly aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC), built on the strong political foundation laid by his late father, Prince Abubakar Audu.

The Minister recalled that Kogi delivered about 65 per cent of the votes for President Tinubu in the last election in 2023, expressing confidence that the margin will increase significantly in 2027 as more Nigerians continue to experience the dividends of democracy under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

"Kogi is not for rhetoric; Kogi is for results. And the APC will deliver decisively once again," Minister Audu said.