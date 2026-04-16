Nigeria: Lassa Fever Death Triggers Emergency Response in Oyo

The Oyo State Government has activated emergency response measures following the death of a 44-year-old woman from Lassa fever at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The patient, who was receiving treatment at UCH, died on April 11, 2026, while laboratory confirmation of Lassa fever was received two days later on April 13, raising concerns among health authorities and prompting immediate action.

In response to the fatal case, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, announced that the state's Incident Management System (IMS) for Lassa fever has been activated to coordinate containment and response efforts.

She disclosed that health officials have begun tracing and monitoring all contacts of the deceased, while arrangements are being made to ensure a safe and dignified burial in line with public health protocols.

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Ajetunmobi urged residents not to ignore early symptoms, warning that prompt medical attention significantly improves survival chances.

She listed symptoms to include persistent fever, weakness, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding, chest pain, and difficulty breathing.

The commissioner explained that Lassa fever is a viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted mainly through contact with food or household items contaminated by urine or faeces of infected rodents.

She added that human-to-human transmission can also occur through contact with bodily fluids, especially in healthcare settings without proper infection control.

As part of preventive measures, residents were advised to maintain proper hygiene, store food in rodent-proof containers, dispose of waste appropriately, and avoid drying food on the ground or roadside.

They were also encouraged to seal holes and entry points in their homes to prevent rodent access.

She further stressed the importance of regular hand washing and the use of sanitisers, urging anyone experiencing symptoms to report immediately through designated emergency lines.

Reassuring the public, Ajetunmobi stated that surveillance has been intensified across the state, with all health facilities placed on high alert and collaboration strengthened among relevant stakeholders.

She emphasised that there is no cause for panic, noting that the situation is under control and that Lassa fever is both preventable and treatable when detected early.