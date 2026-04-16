Nigeria: NRS Plans Launch of New Revenue Administration Platform

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has announce the upcoming launch of Rev360, its next generation revenue administration platform, scheduled to go live on 30 April 2026.

In a statement that was issued on Thursday, the tax watchdog described the development as a significant step in the service's continued efforts to enhance efficiency, transparency, and taxpayer experience across Nigeria's tax system.

"Rev360 represents the next phase in the evolution of tax administration within the Service," the service said.

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From the early era of fragmented processes, the NRS transitioned to a more digital and accessible system through platforms such as TaxPro Max, which enabled electronic filing, improved compliance, and reduced physical interactions.

Building on the initiatives, NRS said Rev360 introduces a more advanced, integrated, and intelligent ecosystem designed to meet the growing needs of taxpayers and the economy.

"With Rev360, the Service intentionally moves towards Tax Administration 3.0, an era defined by end-to-end automation, real-time reporting, and embedded tax processes into taxpayers' natural systems.

"This shift enables faster processing, improved decision-making, enhanced compliance, and a more seamless user experience. Taxpayers will benefit from more options in their overall interaction with the Service," the statement reads.

NRS claims that the introduction of Rev360 aligns with the broader technology advancement strategy of the service, under the leadership of its chairman, Zacch Adedeji.

According to the revenue agency, the platform reflects the NRS's commitment to strengthening institutional capacity, improving taxpayer confidence, and aligning with global best practices.

"Following a successful pilot, the rollout of Rev360 will commence with the Medium and Emerging Taxpayers as the first phase of implementation. A structured, phased approach has been adopted to ensure stability and provide adequate support to users throughout the transition, " it announced on a official X account.

It said comprehensive communication, training, and stakeholder engagement initiatives are also being implemented to ensure readiness ahead of go-live.

NRS said it is committed to continuously improving its systems and delivering efficient, transparent, and taxpayer-focused services, adding that "Rev360 represents a key milestone in this journey, reinforcing the Service's dedication to innovation and national development".