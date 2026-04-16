Nigeria: Adegoke, Omokwe Lead Charge On Day 1 of MTN Champs Finals in Ibadan

It was an action-packed and electrifying opening day of the MTN Champs Grand Final at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, with the spotlight firmly on qualification rounds in the 400m across all four age categories, alongside the men's and women's 100m events.

The athletes delivered impressive performances across the board, with MTN CHAMPS Ibadan Ambassador Enoch Adegoke leading the men's 100m heats, posting the overall fastest time of 10.30s, a Season's Best (SB). He was closely followed by Tejiri Godwin and Chidera Ezeakor, who both clocked an identical time of 10.32s.

In the women's 100m heats, Maria Thompson Omokwe set the pace with a time of 11.42s to emerge as the fastest overall qualifier. Reigning National Champion Chioma Nweke followed in 11.70s, while Lydia Ajayi Bibilomo placed third overall with a time of 11.81s.

In the men's 400m, Sisan Efejuku recorded the fastest time overall, stopping the clock at 47.70s. He narrowly edged Ezekiel Asuquo (47.71s), with Sikiru Adeyemi next in 47.93s in a tightly contested field.

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The women's 400m qualifiers were led by Pemisire Adedoyin Adepoju, who ran a Personal Best (PB) of 54.28s. Udo Udot finished closely behind in 54.39s, while Comfort James also dipped into a PB of 54.87s to place third overall.

Ghana's Kazali Iddrisu topped the Junior men's division with a time of 47.83s, finishing ahead of Muhammad Mumuni Abdul (48.10s) and Perfect Faye (48.14s).

Treasure Okereke delivered a dominant performance in the Junior girls' category, leading the field with 53.15s. Becky Ebiyade (53.85s) and Faustina Obi (54.33s) completed the top three.

Lasisi Afeez led the Youth boys' 400m with a lifetime best of 51.13s. He was followed by Team MVP's Zikirullahi Ibrahim (51.91s) and Abdulmuhiz Abefe (52.31s).

In the Youth girls' event, Team MVP's Chisom Ezeh controlled proceedings with a winning time of 57.27s. Faith John finished second overall in 58.23s, while Team MTN's Chizoba Onyemauwa followed in 58.39s.

In the Cadet boys' 400m, Miracle Ebube Odi posted the fastest overall time of 1:00.64, finishing ahead of David Odunsaya (1:02.44) and Joshua Mankinde (1:04.13).

Sidiqut Taiwo Baruwa dominated the Cadet girls' 400m, running 1:01.39 to finish well clear of Aderemi Deborah (1:04.29) and Treasure Omenonye (1:05.86).

Ruqqayah Kemi Mustapha won the women's Discus Throw with a mark of 45.34m, ahead of Benin Republic's Brigitte Tchede (42.88m) and Emurieze Esther (40.71m).

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Babatunde Smith claimed victory in the Youth boys' High Jump with a new Personal Best of 1.93m, finishing ahead of Ehuwa Obanla (1.80m) and Rex Awode (1.70m).