Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Hails Suleimon Over World Sambo Cup Gold Medal in Armenia

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Rukayat Suleimon for becoming the first female blind sambist in the world to win a Gold medal at the World Sambo Cup, held in Yerevan, Armenia.

The Governor praised Suleimon, one of the pioneering group of female sambists to compete in an international tournament organised by the International Sambo Federation (FIAS), for etching her name into sporting history by making Lagos and Nigeria proud at the competition.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, commended Suleimon, a Lagos State judo champion, for defying the odds to claim gold after defeating opponents from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in the women's 54kg category.

He said: "Congratulations to Rukayat Suleimon for making Nigeria and Africa proud by winning a gold medal at the World Sambo Cup, held in Yerevan, Armenia. I am so proud of her becoming the first Nigerian and African to win gold at an international sambo event and the first female blind sambist globally to achieve such a feat. "The record set by Rukayat Suleimon is commendable and shows the world what Nigerian excellence looks like. Winning a gold medal during an international debut is no small feat. The success is a result of Suleimon's preparedness, determination and commitment to the competition. "She is an inspiration and role model for young girls across Nigeria who dream big. We are so proud of her."