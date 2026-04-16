Nigeria: Muritala Wins Ican @60th Anniversary Golf Tournament

Playing like someone infused with the winning bug, Rasaq Muritala tore through the Ikeja Golf Club fairways on his way to winning the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) 60th anniversary golf tournament.

Playing off Handicap-8, Muritala grossed a score of 74 for 66-net, to win the tournament. Happy with the results, Muritala thanked the sponsor and organizers for putting the tournament together.

Also on the winners chart include; Goke Akinboro, who shots 70-net score to emerge 1st Runner up, while Kehinde Kassim with net score of 71 came second. Olatinwo Oluyomi was further down on the winners chart with 72 net score while Charles Onwude completed the top five in the net category for men

Perennial winner, Chichi Alamu won in the Guest category for Ladies with a score of 72-net, followed by Shade Opawumi with a net score of 75 while lady Nta Ekpo came in third.

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Happy at the success of the competition, Chairman, Planning Committee of the competition, Oluwaseun Aderibigbe, expresseed satisfaction at the turnout of golfers from across the country.

"'I am very happy to be the chairman of this landmark ICAN 60th anniversary golf tournament. We had a large turnout across the country and interestingly this is expected because golf as a sport shares some interesting qualities with ICAN, especially in areas of integrity", Aderibigbe said.

Also speaking, ICAN President, Haruna Yahaya, said the shared value with golf informed the decision to be involved with the sport. "Golf is a game of precision, integrity and critical thinking which resonates with the institute's activity and it is an internationally acclaimed game for professionals",

While recommending golf for executives, Yahaya noted that doing so will impact positively on their health and businesses.