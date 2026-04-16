Nigeria: Lift Suspension On Heart Mark Logo, Stakeholders Urge NAFDAC

...As NHF launches first heart mark logo month in Lagos

Stakeholders in Nigeria's health and food regulation sectors have called on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to lift the suspension on the Nigerian Heart Foundation, NHF, Heart Mark logo, describing it as a vital tool for guiding healthier food choices and tackling the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

The appeal came as the Nigerian Heart Foundation formally launched the first-ever Heart Mark Logo Month ahead of its maiden national summit in Lagos, aimed at deepening awareness of heart-friendly nutrition and preventive healthcare.

The NHF, a national charity inaugurated in 1992 and affiliated with the World Heart Federation in Geneva, said the Heart Mark Food Labelling Programme, initiated in 2003 in partnership with NAFDAC and the food industry has significantly helped Nigerians identify healthier food options through clear front-of-pack labelling.

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Speaking at the press conference, NHF Executive Director, Dr. Kingsley Akinroye, described the initiative as a critical public health intervention.

"Cardiovascular diseases are on the rise in Nigeria, and unhealthy diets remain a major driver. The Heart Mark logo provides a simple, reliable guide to help consumers make healthier food choices at a glance," he said.

Also, speaking, Mr. Dele Adetiba, the Director, Communication

Nigerian Heart Foundation, said: "This is not just a logo; it is a public health intervention designed to save lives. We urge all stakeholders, government, industry, and consumers to support this initiative."

Further, stakeholders at the press conference expressed concern that the suspension of the logo has already affected several products, including vegetable oils, milk, and packaged water, which had previously been certified under the programme.

They noted that the Heart Mark logo is only awarded after rigorous evaluation. Products must first be registered and approved by NAFDAC before undergoing further scientific assessment by NHF based on nutritional criteria such as cholesterol, saturated fats, trans fats, sodium, sugar, fibre, and potassium levels.

"Only products that meet strict heart-health standards are endorsed. This is not a casual certification,it is science-based and regularly reviewed," Akinroye added.

He said that NHF is organising the First Nigerian Heart Foundation Heart Mark Logo Awareness Program in recognition of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease in Nigeria and the importance of simple prevention strategies through promotion of Healthy diets.

He explained that certified products are subjected to periodic reassessment, including annual reviews, to ensure continued compliance with evolving health standards.

Defending its position, the representative of the DG, NAFDAC, Prof Christianah Adeyeye, Mr Jada Abdulrazak, who is the Deputy Director, Head of Nutrition Division, Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Directorate, said the suspension was necessary to strengthen regulatory oversight, particularly concerning health claims associated with the logo.

He explained that while products may meet general safety standards, additional scrutiny is required when labels suggest specific health benefits.

"A product carrying a heart-friendly logo gives consumers strong confidence. We must ensure such claims are fully backed by scientific evidence to avoid misleading the public," the official said.

The agency added that it is currently working with NHF to harmonise standards and ensure alignment with both national and international regulations.

Despite this, stakeholders at the summit insisted that the logo remains an essential preventive tool, especially as Nigeria grapples with increasing cases of non-communicable diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

They stressed that unhealthy diets, particularly high salt consumption, are a major contributor to these conditions. Nigeria's average daily salt intake is estimated at 10 grams per person, double the recommended maximum of 5 grams.

Speaking, President of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, represented by Mrs. Amaka Nwaora, underscored the importance of dietary choices in preventing heart disease.

"What people eat plays a critical role in either preventing or managing cardiovascular diseases. Promoting healthier food options must remain a national priority," she said.

Similarly, a Director from the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, Dr. Adeola Olukosi and the Non-Communicable Disease Alliance Nigeria's representative, Prof Akin Osibogun described the Heart Mark initiative as a catalyst for improving both consumer awareness and food industry standards.

"This programme not only educates consumers but also encourages manufacturers to reformulate their products to meet healthier standards," Olukosi said.

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The Heart Mark Logo Month, running from April 14 to May 15, 2026, will feature a series of activities including advocacy visits to government agencies, engagements with the National Assembly, stakeholder consultations, and market sensitisation campaigns in Lagos and Abuja.

NHF said the awareness drive is designed to promote understanding of heart diseases, widely recognised as a leading cause of death, and to encourage simple preventive measures through healthier diets.

Earlier, the representative of the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in a goodwill message, described the collaboration with NHF as strategic to achieving national health goals.

"Our partnership underscores a shared commitment to reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases through improved food regulation, consumer education, and industry accountability," she said.

She noted that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between both organisations in August 2024 would further strengthen cooperation in research, training, advocacy, and implementation of nutrition-focused interventions.

However, stakeholders maintained that restoring its use would boost consumer confidence and reinforce ongoing efforts to promote healthier lifestyles.