Nigeria: Unuavworho Wins Africare CEOs Golf Tournament At Ikoyi Club

Tony Unuavworho emerged champion at the third edition of the AfricaRe Golf Tournament for CEOs, held at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Friday.

Unuavworho claimed top honours with 38 stableford points, finishing two points ahead of closest rival Ancy Okoebor who finished as the first runner-up after tallying 36 points, narrowly edging out Obinna Okwoji, who also posted a 36-point score but was relegated to third place following a countback.

An elated Unuavworho thanked the organisers and acknowledged that fortune had played its part alongside ability.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank Africa Reinsurance, the sponsor of this tournament. I wish them well and pray that they continue to be successful," he said.

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Temitope Akinowo, Regional Director for Anglophone West Africa at Africa Reinsurance Corporation, restated the corporation's commitment to supporting golf and the Nigerian economy, noting that the tournament carried extra significance this year.

She emphasized that such sporting initiatives remain integral to the company's mission of fostering continental economic development and social engagement through athletics.

"We are very happy with this third edition because it coincides with our 50th anniversary celebrations. We've been around for 50 years, we've been very strong and we've been supporting the economies of Africa despite the challenges. We are happy we are able to hold this third edition and we are happy with the turnout," Akinowo said.

In the Ladies Stableford category, Olaide Adekoya finished first, with Yetunde Ojo second and Ifeoma Obata third. Segun Adekoya won the Men's Longest Drive on Hole 9, while Annie Eimiakhene claimed the Ladies Longest Drive on the same hole. Ademola Osindero won Nearest to the Pin on Hole 11, with Yetunde Ojo also taking the prize in the Ladies category for that award.

In the team standings, Davisther Brokers Ltd topped the Insurance Team category with 65 stableford points, ahead of Joken Insurance Brokers on 64 points.

The third edition of the competition attracted top executives and golfers, forming part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Africa Reinsurance Corporation.