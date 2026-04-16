Nigeria: Onwa Redeems N10m LGAN Pledge Ahead AACT

Chief Samuel Anyamele, popularly known as Onwa, an All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) Ambassador, has redeemed his N10 million pledge to the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN).

Anyamele made the pledge during LGAN's 2025-2027 Exco inaugural kitty on Feb. 14 at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Golf Club, Abuja.

The 2026 AACT is scheduled for Nov. 1. The donation was presented to LGAN President Lami Ahmed, represented by the National Treasurer, Wasilat Nana Abubakar, alongside other officials.

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Onwa, a businessman and former vice president of the Nigeria Golf Federation, expressed delight at supporting the initiative and advancing women's golf in Nigeria.

"Hosting Africa is a big deal. It offers us the chance to market Nigeria positively and correct negative perceptions about safety," he said.

He urged collective responsibility in national development.

"Nation-building requires support from all. This contribution is my modest effort to grow the game and country."

Onwa compared the tournament's scale to major continental events and called for government support to ensure successful hosting.

"This is comparable to top African competitions. Government support is vital to maximise its impact and showcase Nigeria globally," he said.

He highlighted golf's economic value, noting benefits for tourism, hospitality, and small businesses during major tournaments.

"Golf drives revenue. From vendors to hotels and transport operators, everyone benefits, especially with an international event of this scale," he said.

He stressed that the gains extend beyond sports, encompassing economic growth, tourism, and national image.

"The impact goes beyond golf. It strengthens the economy, promotes tourism, and enhances Nigeria's global reputation," he added.

Earlier, Abubakar commended Onwa's consistent support for LGAN and described the donation as timely and impactful.

"We are deeply grateful to Chief Onwa for this generous gesture. His support has always been unwavering and inspiring," she said.

She noted that the contribution would aid preparations for the championship and strengthen women's golf development nationwide.

"This donation will significantly support our preparations for AACT and help us build a stronger platform for female golfers," she said.