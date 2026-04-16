Liberia: Agric Sector Gets Boost

The agriculture sector has received a significant boost following the conclusion of a nationwide mission jointly undertaken by the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), aimed at strengthening food self-sufficiency and improving rural livelihoods across the country.

The mission, which covered multiple counties, focused on assessing ongoing agricultural interventions, engaging rural farmers, and identifying priority areas for investment to enhance productivity, food security, and sustainable rural development.

It also formed part of broader efforts to support Liberia's long-term goal of reducing dependence on food imports and building a resilient domestic food system.

Throughout the engagement, MOA and IFAD teams interacted with smallholder farmers, cooperatives, and local stakeholders to better understand the challenges affecting agricultural production.

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Key issues raised included limited access to farm inputs, weak extension services, poor rural road connectivity, post-harvest losses, and inadequate access to financing for farmers.

Officials noted that despite these challenges, there are clear opportunities to transform Liberia's agricultural landscape through targeted investments in value chains, improved infrastructure, and stronger institutional support for farmers.

Speaking at the conclusion of the mission, officials emphasized that the findings will inform future programming and investment priorities aimed at increasing agricultural output and strengthening rural livelihoods.

They reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with government and development partners to ensure that interventions are aligned with the needs of farmers at the community level.

The mission also highlighted the importance of empowering youth and women in agriculture, particularly through access to training, improved technologies, and market opportunities.

According to the teams, strengthening inclusive participation in the sector remains critical to achieving sustainable food production and rural development.

Farmers engaged during the outreach welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that the recommendations emerging from the mission will translate into practical support, including improved access to seeds, tools, credit facilities, and better market linkages.

The Ministry of Agriculture and IFAD further stressed that the mission marks a key step in reinforcing Liberia's national food security agenda, as the country continues efforts to increase domestic production and reduce reliance on imported food commodities.

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With the conclusion of the nationwide engagement, both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to sustained collaboration aimed at transforming Liberia's agriculture sector into a more productive, inclusive, and commercially viable industry capable of supporting long-term economic growth.