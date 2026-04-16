Liberia: Youth Take the Lead in Tackling Liberia's Land Crisis At Landmark National Policy Dialogue

Early April 14, 2026, in Monrovia, in a bold move to confront Liberia's growing land conflicts and rising cases of displacement, hundreds of young Liberians convened Tuesday at the European Union Delegation to Liberia Headquarters for a landmark National Youth Policy Dialogue on Land Governance, Land Use, and Public-Private Partnership.

The Dialogue held under the theme "Youth at the Center of Land Governance, Land Use & Public-Private Partnership in Liberia," the high-level engagement placed young people at the forefront of national conversations on land ownership, legal frameworks, and dispute prevention.

The dialogue which was organized by the Center for Public-Private Development (CEPPDEV), with support from partners including ForumCiv and Social Empowerment Through Learning Liberia Inc (SELL), brought together policymakers, legal experts, civil society leaders, traditional authorities, and development partners to address one of Liberia's most pressing national challenges land governance.

With more than 70 percent of Liberia's population made up of young people, organizers stressed that youth are not only the most affected by land disputes but also the country's future custodians of land resources.

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Participants engaged in discussions aimed at deepening youth and community understanding of existing land laws and acquisition procedures, while also clarifying the roles of government institutions responsible for land administration. The dialogue further examined gaps and weaknesses in Liberia's current legal and policy framework governing land ownership.

The initiative is aiming to build on the progress made under the Land Rights Act of 2018, widely regarded as a historic milestone that formally recognized customary land ownership rights. However, stakeholders acknowledged that implementation challenges, limited public awareness, and weak institutional coordination continue to fuel land disputes across the country.

The Organizers noted that unresolved land conflicts have increasingly led to forced displacement, homelessness, and widespread distrust in governance systems issues that threaten social stability and economic development.

The dialogue therefore focused on generating youth-informed policy recommendations designed to prevent land disputes and promote peaceful, lawful, and transparent land governance practices nationwide.

Following key discussion, the breakout sessions enabled participants to analyze real-life land conflict scenarios and propose practical solutions, while panel discussions explored key issues including customary land governance, gender equality in land ownership, and access to justice for marginalized communities with a special Open Mic Session created a rare platform for youth to speak directly to policymakers, share personal experiences, and propose reforms aimed at strengthening land administration systems.

Giving an overview of the dialogue, Saa D. Chon emphasized that the engagement was designed to create an inclusive platform for young people to understand and actively participate in land ownership and land use governance.

He explained that the gathering of institutions and partners aimed to foster meaningful and insightful conversations centered on youth participation in land governance, land usage, and public-private partnerships across Liberia.

According to Chon, Forum Civ, in collaboration with the Center for Public-Private Development, created the platform to ensure a level playing field in land ownership and land use for all segments of society, including persons living with disabilities.

The one-day event brought together a broad range of institutions and organizations, including the Liberia Land Authority, Governance Commission, independent Information Commission, Liberia National Students' Union, non-governmental organizations, and representatives from the World Food Forum, among others.

These collaborations, organizers said, were critical to ensuring broad-based participation and meaningful policy outcomes.

Speaking on behalf of the organizers Abraham Varney expressed appreciation to partners, particularly Forum Civ and Social Empowerment Through Learning Liberia Inc, for their strong collaboration and continued support toward strengthening land governance efforts.

He described the partnerships as critical in advancing policy dialogue and promoting responsible land governance practices nationwide.

Unlike previous engagements, the outcomes of the dialogue are expected to move beyond discussion into actionable policy development.

Following the event, CEPPDEV plans to produce a Youth Policy Brief summarizing key findings, recommendations, and action points. The document will serve as an advocacy tool to inform national decision-making and strengthen evidence-based policy reforms on land governance.

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"This dialogue represents more than a conversation, it was a call to action for Liberia's youth to understand their rights, protect their communities, and actively shape the future of land governance in our country," Varney said.

As Liberia continues to grapple with land disputes that disrupt livelihoods and undermine trust, stakeholders expressed hope that empowering youth with legal knowledge and policy awareness will help build a more transparent and peaceful land governance system.

Organizers urged the public, media institutions, youth organizations, and community leaders to support ongoing national efforts to promote land security, prevent forced displacement, and strengthen inclusive development across Liberia.

The National Youth Policy Dialogue is widely seen as a critical step toward bridging knowledge gaps, strengthening civic engagement, and ensuring that Liberia's next generation plays a decisive role in shaping the future of land ownership and governance.