Liberia: Let's Stop the Hypocrisy!!!!!

opinion

I many times do not agree with Hon. Yekeh Kolubah's choice of words. However, our commitment to free speech is not tested by the words we like, but rather it is tested by the words that unsettle us. That is the true measure of tolerance and free speech.

The House of Representatives claim to be expelling Yekeh for statements made about the border but we all know that they are doing this because of Yekeh's fierce opposition to the government he helped bring to power. The things he may have said about those in power must have cut deep but we can not use an isolated comment on this border issue, tie it with a ribbon of treason to get rid of a voice we do not like.

Hon. Kolubah's radical style is nothing new. During the CDC led administration, Yekeh was tolerated as a necessary voice against the ills of that administration. Today, under the Unity Party led government, his remarks are suddenly grounds for expulsion. That is the height of HYPOCRISY.

The same firebrand politics once defended cannot now be condemned simply because they target the current regime.

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Expelling him is NOT JUSTIFIED. His uncompromising voice, however uncomfortable, is part of Liberia's democratic fabric. To punish him now sends a dangerous message that free speech is tolerated only when convenient, and silenced when uncomfortable. That is not democracy - it is a double standard that we should NOT Accept.

This is not a contempt of legislature nor a contempt of court situation, as the latter was with the ProphetKey's case. This is evading the province of the people's power to elect their lawmaker of choice. Thousands of Liberians in 2023 voted for Yekeh as their choice in District 10 for 6 years and while the House may expel a member, such powers should not be exercised loosely nor as a tool for vengeance.

Expelling Yekeh would lead to a bi-election which we do not have the money for as such money could be used towards improving healthcare, education, safe drinking water, etc. Expelling Yekeh will not change the price of gasoline, nor will it make LEC stable. It will not reduce the price of goods and services nor will it create farm to market roads. It will only soothe some egos, cause taxpayers more money and further undermine our young democracy. This in no way benefits the PEOPLE.

I urge those members of the House championing this expulsion, to channel their focus and energy on issues that benefit our people.

LIBERIANS DESERVE BETTER...