Ghana: No Foreign Military Bases in Ghana ...Govt Clarifies EU Security Pact

TheE government has dismissed claims that the recent landmark Security and Defence Partnership agreement signed with the European Union (EU) to bolster the country's national and regional security strategy would allow foreign military bases or troops on Ghanaian soil.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announcing the development in Accra yesterday said the pact was designed to strengthen collaboration in tackling emerging threats, including terrorism, maritime insecurity, cybercrime, and border vulnerabilities.

It explained that the agreement would also support peacekeeping and crisis response efforts, while providing technical assistance, training, and equipment to enhance the capacity of Ghana's security agencies.

"This partnership does not provide for the establishment of foreign military bases in Ghana, nor does it permit the stationing of foreign troops," the Ministry stressed, assuring that Ghana's sovereignty and territorial integrity remained intact.

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The Ministry described reports suggesting otherwise as "misinformation and misinterpretation" that do not reflect the substance of the agreement.

According to the statement, the pact builds on longstanding cooperation between Ghana and the EU in governance and security programmes, and serves to formalise and deepen existing ties within a structured and forward-looking framework.

Government said the move was informed by evolving security challenges within the West African sub-region, particularly the spread of violent extremism in the Sahel and rising maritime threats in the Gulf of Guinea.

It noted that strengthening strategic partnerships was critical to Ghana's proactive efforts to safeguard peace, stability, and development.

The Ministry further reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to its foreign policy principles, including non-alignment, Pan-Africanism, good neighbourliness, and peaceful coexistence.

It emphasised that Ghana would not enter into any arrangement that undermines the sovereignty or security of neighbouring states.

Government also reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of national interest in all international engagements.

The statement urged the public and media to disregard unfounded claims and rely on official sources for accurate information on the agreement.