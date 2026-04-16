Ghana: Amedzofe Ultramodern Town Hall Project Receives Support From Avatime Citizens in UK

The Union of Avatime Citizens in the United Kingdom (UK) has donated £2,000 to support the facelift and expansion of the Amedzofe town hall into an ultramodern social centre.

The GH¢350,000 project, comprising a conference hall and other modern facilities and being executed by the Amedzofe Development Association (ADA), will serve as a recreational centre for residents and non-residents including tourists.

Speaking at this year's Amedzofe Easter durbar where the donation was made by the union, the Chairman of the ADA, Mr MacDonald Bubuama, on behalf the association, the chiefs, elders and citizens of the community, thanked the donors for the support, noting that it would largely contribute to fulfilling the objective of the project as an income-generating facility.

He appealed to all the citizens, irrespective of socio-political differences and internal disputes to embrace the project, stating that development can only thrive in an environment of peace.

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Delivering his keynote address, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Senyo Amedahe, commended citizens of Amedzofe for their display of exuberance and diligence towards developmental projects regardless of differences threatening the peace and stability of the community, citing construction of the market square, roads, the health centre and the ongoing town hall project.

Justice Amedahe underscored the need for the youth in the community to unite, develop their skills and pursue their developmental goals for a purpose.

"The youth hold a vital role in shaping the future of our town. You are the leaders, entrepreneurs, and change makers who will drive progress. I encourage you to reject violence, intolerance and divisive behaviours. Instead embrace peace, discipline, and innovation, using your energy to build rather than destroy," the Appeal Court Judge remarked.

Justice Senyo Amedahe also urged the community chiefs, elders, religious leaders and opinion leaders to bear a significant responsibility as custodians of values and traditions.

The Acting Traditional Leader of Amedzofe, Okatsie Ebenezer Abaye, reiterated his condemnation of troublemakers who have been perpetuating liars and involved in acts of insubordination, thereby deepening hatred, divisiveness and disagreement in the community.

He appealed to the government through the Ho-West Member of Parliament and the District Chief Executive not to back down and abandon the assurance on the rehabilitation of Amedzofe town roads alongside other roads of adjoining communities.

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The Queen mother of Amedzofe, Onetsie Osawa Dzedze Asantesoe IV, urged the youth in the community to channel their energy into capacity skills building, agriculture and other forms of income-generating ventures.

The 2026 Amedzofe Easter was celebrated on the theme: 'Peace and Unity for Sustainable Development'.