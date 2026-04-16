Ghana: Chief Inspectors to Write 2026 PCPE

More than 7,000 Chief Inspectors of the Ghana Police Service are expected to sit for this year's Police Competitive Promotional Examination (PCPE).

The exercise forms part of a rigorous merit-based process to select candidates for training at the Police Academy.

The highly competitive programme is expected to see only a limited number of candidates progress to the Police Academy based strictly on their performance.

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Speaking to journalists in Accra on Thursday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, assured that the examination process would be strictly merit-based and dismissed claims of favouritism, urging candidates to focus on their studies and comply with all rules and regulations governing the examination.

He emphasised that the Police Administration would not interfere in the selection process and that only candidates who met the required pass mark would be given the opportunity to proceed, stressing that no individual would receive preferential treatment.

Mr Yohuno acknowledged the competitive nature of the examination, noting that although all candidates were qualified, only a limited number could be admitted due to capacity constraints.

This year, a total of 7,133 chief inspectors across the country had been cleared by the Police Administration to sit for the examination, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at three centres in Accra.

The examination formed part of the process to groom a new crop of senior police officers for the service.

Ahead of the examination, briefing and orientation sessions were held on Friday, April 10, 2026, at the National Police Training School grounds, with technical support from the University of Cape Coast.

Candidates were also provided with orientation guides outlining the rules and procedures for the examination.

According to an earlier circular issued by the Police Administration, only the first 700 candidates, based strictly on merit, would be selected to form Cadet Course 54 and Cadet Course 55 at the Police Academy.