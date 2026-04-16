Ghana: Counsellor Alebrahim Commended for Promoting Welfare of Ghanaian Students in Kuwait

The President of the Ghanaian Students' Union in Kuwait, Mr Didat Adam, has commended the Acting Chargé d'Affaires at Ghana's Embassy in the State of Kuwait, Counsellor Husain Suleiman Alebrahim, for his proactive efforts to ensure the safety and welfare of Ghanaian students pursuing studies in the country.

Mr Adam disclosed that Counsellor Alebrahim recently reached out to him via a telephone call on last Sunday evening to enquire about the well-being of Ghanaian students in Kuwait.

He described the gesture as timely and reflective of the embassy's continued commitment to the welfare of Ghanaian nationals abroad.

Kuwait has come under some attack as a result of the Israeli conflict with Iran.

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According to him, the discussion focused not only on the students' general welfare but also on their academic progress and living conditions, as part of ongoing efforts by the mission to monitor and support them.

Mr Adam indicated that there are currently 20 Ghanaian students studying in Kuwait across various educational levels. These include four students undertaking religious preparatory studies, four in technical education, and 12 pursuing university programmes.

He noted that the students are enrolled in diverse fields such as Arabic and English languages and are studying in faculties including the College of Sharia, College of Education, and College of Arts at the University of Kuwait.

"During the interaction, the Chargé d'Affaires sought updates on the students' academic performance, attendance, and overall commitment to their studies," Mr Adam stated.

He added that Counsellor Alebrahim also assessed their accommodation and living arrangements to ensure they are in a stable environment conducive for learning.

He further explained that the discussion covered issues relating to the students' social well-being, their level of integration into the university environment, and challenges they may encounter, including academic, administrative, and day-to-day concerns.

Mr Adam also stated that the Chargé d'Affaires underscored the importance of maintaining regular communication with the students, listening to their concerns, and addressing any challenges that may hinder their academic progress.

Such engagement, he stressed, is essential in promoting academic stability and helping the students achieve their educational goals.

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He commended the students for demonstrating discipline, dedication, and a strong sense of responsibility, noting that they continue to represent Ghana positively within their academic communities while actively participating in student and cultural activities.

Mr Adam also expressed appreciation for the consistent support and engagement by the Ghanaian Embassy, describing it as a reflection of the strong bilateral relations between Ghana and Kuwait.

He added that such continuous follow-ups boost the morale of the students, reinforce their sense of belonging, and motivate them to strive for academic excellence for the benefit of the nation.