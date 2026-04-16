Ghana: Cheap Medicine, High Risk - A Growing Urban Threat

There is a worrying new normal unfolding on the streets of Accra and other parts of the country and it should concern us all. The open sale of medicines by unauthorised hawkers, once limited to quick stops in traffic, has now spread across busy areas such as Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Kaneshie and the Central Business District.

Today, medicines are being sold in the open, carried in plastic bags, exposed to heat and dust, and marketed like everyday goods. It may look convenient. It may even seem harmless. But it is not.

The Ghanaian Times believes this growing practice poses a serious threat to public health and must not be allowed to continue unchecked.

The reasons many people turn to these street peddlers are understandable. For traders and workers, time is money. Leaving a stall to visit a clinic or pharmacy can mean losing income. The cheaper prices and easy access make street drugs an attractive option. But the risks are simply too high.

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These medicines often come from unknown sources and are stored under poor conditions. Heat and sunlight can reduce their effectiveness or even make them unsafe. According to the Pharmacy Council, some drugs including insulin and certain antibiotics can lose their potency entirely when exposed to such conditions. In critical moments, that failure could cost lives.

There is also a broader danger. The use of degraded or fake medicines can lead to treatment failure and contribute to antimicrobial resistance, a growing global health concern. What seems like a quick fix today could create a much bigger problem tomorrow.

Authorities have not been silent. The Pharmacy Council and the Food and Drugs Authority continue to warn the public and intensify inspections. Yet enforcement remains difficult. These hawkers are mobile, blending easily into busy commercial spaces and reappearing even after crackdowns.

Clearly, more must be done. Enforcement needs to be stronger and more consistent. Those found selling medicines illegally must face real consequences.

At the same time, we must address why people rely on these sellers in the first place. Access to affordable and timely healthcare remains a challenge for many, especially those in the informal sector.

Public education is also key. People must understand that buying medicine from the street is not a safe shortcut but a risky gamble.

The Ghanaian Times urges all stakeholders to act and act now. Our streets are not pharmacies, and our health should never be left to chance.

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If we ignore this growing trend, we risk normalising a danger that could have lasting consequences for individuals and the nation as a whole.