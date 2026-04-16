Ghana: Police Arrest Suspect for Unlawful Possession of Assault Rifle in Bawku

15 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Stephanie BIRIKORANG

The Upper East Regional Police Command has taken over a suspect arrested for unlawful possession of an assault rifle at Sakabo, a suburb of Bawku.

The suspect, Abdul Basit, aged 27, was arrested on April 13, 2026, by a military patrol team during an operation in the area.

According to the police, the patrol team, while on duty, heard gunshots and proceeded to the location, where the suspect was spotted running into a room.

He was pursued and arrested, after which a search conducted in the room led to the retrieval of an AK-47 assault rifle loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted ownership of the weapon.

The police said the suspect was in custody assisting investigations and would be put before court.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.