Ghana: Police Arrest Suspect for Unlawful Possession of Assault Rifle in Bawku

The Upper East Regional Police Command has taken over a suspect arrested for unlawful possession of an assault rifle at Sakabo, a suburb of Bawku.

The suspect, Abdul Basit, aged 27, was arrested on April 13, 2026, by a military patrol team during an operation in the area.

According to the police, the patrol team, while on duty, heard gunshots and proceeded to the location, where the suspect was spotted running into a room.

He was pursued and arrested, after which a search conducted in the room led to the retrieval of an AK-47 assault rifle loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted ownership of the weapon.

The police said the suspect was in custody assisting investigations and would be put before court.