Ghana: 2 Armed Robbers Shot Dead After Momo Robbery At Tema

TWO armed robbers were on Monday shot dead following a robbery incident at Tema Community 5 in the Greater Accra Region.

The Tema Regional Police Command said the incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. when the suspects attacked a Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor at Aba Fosuah Plaza.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Command, ASP Dede Dzakpasu, and shared with The Ghanaian Times said preliminary investigations indicated that one of the suspects, who was riding as a pillion passenger on a motorbike, approached the vendor under the pretext of making a cash-out transaction.

It mentioned that as the victim retrieved her phone from her bag to process the transaction, the suspect pulled out a pistol and demanded that she surrender the bag containing cash.

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The statement said the victim resisted, leading to the escalation of the situation.

According to the Police, a patrol team from the Tema Regional Operations Unit, which had been deployed for security duties at a nearby event, responded swiftly to a distress call.

The suspects, who were riding a black Royal motorbike with registration number M-24-GE 778, fled the scene but opened fire on the pursuing Police team when they reached a junction near Smart Hotel at Community 6.

The Police returned fire, and in the ensuing exchange, both suspects sustained gunshot wounds and fell off the motorbike.

They were subsequently transported to the Police Hospital for medical attention but were pronounced dead on arrival by a medical officer.

Their bodies have since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.

A search conducted on the suspects led to the retrieval of a black 9mm Luger pistol loaded with three rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber, three Android mobile phones, a Ghana Card, assorted SIM cards, a talisman, a Royal motorbike key and an amount of GH¢11,390.00.

Police also retrieved one spent cartridge at the scene of the robbery.

Further investigations revealed that the Ghana Card found on the suspects belonged to the robbery victim.

The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during the incident, was receiving medical attention and was reported to be in stable condition.

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The Tema Regional Police Command assured the public of its continued commitment to ensuring safety and security within the region and urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police station.