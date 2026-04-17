Benin: BOA Benin Profit Jumps As Strong Revenues Mask Rising Bad Loans

Bank of Africa Benin posted a modest rise in net profit for the year ended December 31, 2025, but the headline masks a story of growing credit stress underneath -- bad loan provisions jumped more than 37x compared to 2024, and only a strong revenue performance kept earnings moving in the right direction.

Net profit came to XOF 20.1 billion ($35.9 million), up from XOF 19.6 billion ($35 million) the prior year, per financials published by the lender (BRVM: BOAB). The gain was driven by a jump in net banking income -- the top-line measure for banks -- to XOF 51.3 billion ($91.6 million) from XOF 46.5 billion ($83 million). In simple terms, the bank earned more from its core business, and that is what saved the bottom line. Without that revenue lift, the surge in bad loan costs would have pushed profit lower.

The credit provision charge was the standout risk signal in the accounts. It rose to XOF 4.7 billion ($8.4 million) from an almost negligible XOF 124 million ($221,000) in 2024 -- a move that warrants scrutiny, given how sharp and sudden the shift was. It points either to a concentration of loans that turned sour in 2025, or to a more conservative provisioning stance adopted during the year.

Total assets grew to XOF 964.7 billion ($1.72 billion), and customer deposits remained the dominant source of funding. The bank's equity base held firm, with subscribed capital unchanged and reserves broadly stable -- meaning the institution is not under capital pressure, even as it absorbs higher credit costs.

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Tax on profits fell sharply, from XOF 2.3 billion to XOF 1.3 billion ($2.3 million), in line with the lower pre-tax result -- a natural offset, but one that helped cushion the final profit figure.

Key Takeaways

The surge in provisions is the number an investor should watch. In 2024, BOA Benin set aside almost nothing for bad loans -- XOF 124 million across a balance sheet of nearly XOF 1 trillion is a rounding error. The jump to XOF 4.7 billion in 2025 suggests something changed in the credit portfolio, and the fact that customer loans shrank while total assets grew tells the same story: the bank is becoming more selective about where it deploys capital. This matters in the context of Benin's broader picture. The country's economy grew at 7.5% in 2024 -- the fastest pace since 1990 -- and growth is forecast to average 7.1% through 2027, supported by public investment, agro-industrial expansion at the Glo-Djigbé industrial zone, and port modernisation in Cotonou. That economic backdrop is one of the more stable in West Africa, and stands in contrast to the bank's rising credit costs. The divergence raises a question: is the provisioning a one-off catch-up, or the leading edge of a broader deterioration? Until that is answered, the profit growth number is interesting but incomplete.