Cote d'Ivoire: Socgen Cote d'Ivoire Profit Holds Flat On Higher Credit Costs

Societe Generale Cote d'Ivoire (BRVM: SOGB) held net profit virtually unchanged in 2025, delivering XOF 101.4 billion ($181 million) against XOF 101.2 billion ($180.7 million) the year before -- a flat outcome that tells two stories at once: the bank's revenue engine is working, but credit risk is becoming more expensive to manage.

Revenue grew. Net banking income -- the top-line measure for banks -- rose nearly 5% to XOF 276 billion ($492.7 million), driven by interest income and a recovery in deposit funding that cut the bank's reliance on central bank refinancing. That cost reduction helped offset a drop in fee income from market activities, which slowed as corporate clients held back on investment decisions ahead of Cote d'Ivoire's presidential elections in the fourth quarter of 2025. The cost-to-income ratio held at 38.8%, which is low by regional standards and points to a well-run operation.

But the cost of absorbing bad loans jumped 29% to XOF 46.8 billion ($83.5 million). Management attributed the rise to specific segments identified as higher risk, with small and medium enterprises cited as a source of stress. The bank's non-performing loan ratio stood at 8%, with 82% of those loans covered by provisions -- a coverage level that suggests the problem is contained but not gone.

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The balance sheet grew to XOF 3.77 trillion ($6.73 billion), and deposits rose faster than loans, improving the bank's liquidity position after a tight 2024. The board proposed a dividend of XOF 2,606 per share -- a payout ratio of 80% of net profit -- signalling confidence in the bank's capital adequacy.

For 2026, management expects a rebound in investment activity now that the election cycle is over, with new project financing tied to Cote d'Ivoire's National Development Plan a key growth driver.

Key Takeaways

The 29% jump in provisions is the number that demands attention, and the SME segment is where investors should focus. Small businesses in Cote d'Ivoire operate in an economy that grew strongly -- the country averaged 5% annual growth over the past decade and real per capita income has risen 80% since 2011 -- but the 2025 election year introduced a period of corporate caution that hit lending activity and, it appears, loan repayment in parts of the portfolio. The bank's decision to provision more aggressively while simultaneously paying out 80% of earnings as dividends reflects a management team that believes the credit deterioration is temporary rather than structural. That reading may prove correct if the post-election investment recovery materialises as expected, with the 2026-2030 National Development Plan providing a pipeline of structured project finance that suits SGCI's corporate banking franchise. But if SME stress persists into 2026, the combination of high dividend payouts and rising provisions could begin to pressure capital ratios -- a dynamic worth tracking in the next set of quarterly disclosures.