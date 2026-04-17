Nigeria: Wase LGA Chairman Leads Charge Against Unsafe Mining As Govt Probes Zurak Gas Tragedy

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to address unsafe mining practices following the deadly gas poisoning incident in Zurak Community, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, which claimed at least 37 lives and left more than 20 others hospitalised.

The Executive Chairman of Wase LGA, Anani Hamisu Mohammed, has vowed that the tragedy will mark a turning point in enforcing stricter safety standards across the mining sector. Speaking in Abuja after his inauguration into an 18-member investigative panel, the chairman pledged full commitment to uncovering the root causes of the disaster and ensuring such an incident never recurs.

Dr. Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the committee, expressed appreciation to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Henry Dele Alake, and Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, for their swift response to the crisis.

"As members of this committee, we will work round the clock to identify both the immediate and remote causes of this tragedy. The safety and lives of our people are not negotiable," he said.

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The investigative panel was inaugurated by Minister Alake, who described the incident at Mining Lease 1000 (ML 1000) as a "wake-up call" for Nigeria's mining industry. He announced the immediate suspension of all mining activities at the site pending the outcome of the probe.

Preliminary findings suggest that the disaster may have been caused by poor health practices, negligence, and substandard operational procedures. The minister stressed that the Federal Government is determined to enforce global best practices in mining operations and eliminate hazardous conditions that endanger lives.

The committee has been assigned 10 terms of reference, including conducting a detailed technical investigation into the incident, reviewing Environmental Impact Assessment compliance, tracing mineral buyers and royalty payments, and proposing a comprehensive safety framework for host communities.

Members of the panel include key stakeholders such as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, representatives of security agencies, environmental authorities, and technical experts. Traditional leadership is also represented by the Emir of Wase, Muhammadu Sambo Haruna.

The committee commenced work immediately on April 15, 2026, with full administrative and technical backing from the ministry.

Minister Alake expressed confidence that the panel's findings would not only bring clarity to the Zurak tragedy but also strengthen regulatory safeguards across the mining sector. He added that operations at ML 1000 would only resume after the site is certified safe, with strict compliance measures and community protection mechanisms firmly in place.