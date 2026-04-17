South Africa: Malema Walks Free to Fight Prison Sentence

Magistrate Twanet Olivier sentenced Julius Malema to five years in prison on Thursday for shooting a rifle during a rally.

The court allowed Julius Malema to go home on Thursday while the EFF leader appeals his five years in jail.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has received a five-year prison sentence. A court found him guilty of illegally firing a rifle at a party rally in Mdantsane in 2018.

Malema went home free on Thursday. Magistrate Twanet Olivier allowed him to appeal the sentence.

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The KuGompo Regional Court said Malema cannot challenge his guilty verdict. He is still guilty of breaking gun laws. The court released him with a warning while he appeals.

Olivier rejected the argument from Malema's lawyer, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi. The lawyer said firing the gun was part of the celebrations and no one was hurt.

The magistrate said the shooting was planned before the event.

"It wasn't an impulsive act. It wasn't anger. It was the event of the evening," Olivier said.

Malema received five years for the main charge and two years for a second charge. He must also pay R20,000 in fines for three other charges. The sentences run at the same time. This means he will spend five years in prison if his appeal fails.

The court also banned Malema from owning a firearm.

The National Prosecuting Authority wanted a 15-year sentence. Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo said the sentence shows the state takes the law seriously.

The EFF said the case is driven by politics. The party questioned the evidence. They said the state gave a gun back to Malema's co-accused, Snyman, before the trial ended.

Freedom Front Plus MP Heloïse Denner welcomed the sentence. She asked if Malema should stay on the Judicial Service Commission, which helps choose judges.

DA Federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said the ruling shows no one is above the law.

GOOD Party Secretary-General Brett Herron said Malema must be held accountable. He said the sentence is harsh and the state's push for 15 years was for show.

Police said crowds outside the court stayed calm and peaceful on Thursday.