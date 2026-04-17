Nigerian Senator Reacts After Governor Endorsed Him As Successor

Wadada calls endorsement "a call to higher service," urges unity among APC members.

Ahmed Wadada has reacted to his endorsement by Governor Abdullahi Sule as the preferred governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, describing it as a call to greater responsibility and service.

Mr Wadada, a senator, who represents Nasarawa West Senatorial District, made his position known in a statement posted on his official page shortly after the governor's announcement.

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PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Sule named Mr Wadada as his preferred successor during a meeting with political appointees at the Government House in Lafia, ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

In his response, the lawmaker expressed gratitude to the governor for the endorsement.

"I receive with deep humility and a profound sense of responsibility the endorsement of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Alhaji Sule," Mr Wadada said.

He described the endorsement as "a call to higher service," adding that it would require renewed commitment to the development of the state.

"I am sincerely grateful for this demonstration of trust and confidence. It is a call to higher service, one that compels renewed dedication to the peace, unity, and continued development of Nasarawa State," he said.

Mr Wadada also called for unity within the APC, urging party stakeholders to work together ahead of the 2027 elections.

"The journey ahead requires collective wisdom, shared sacrifice, and a united front. I humbly seek your support, your prayers, and your counsel," he said.

He further appealed to other aspirants within the party to maintain mutual respect and avoid actions that could divide the party.

"To my respected fellow aspirants, I hold you in the highest esteem. Our aspirations are born out of a shared love for Nasarawa State," he said.

The senator also cautioned his supporters against engaging in attacks or inflammatory remarks.

"I strongly discourage any form of attacks or disparaging remarks against other aspirants or their supporters. Politics should never divide us," he added.

Mr Wadada assured that he remains committed to building on the achievements of the current administration and promoting unity and development across the state.

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The endorsement by Mr Sule is expected to shape political alignments within the APC in Nasarawa as the 2027 election approaches.