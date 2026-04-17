Kenya: Chinese National Convicted On Ant Smuggling Case

16 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A Chinese national has been convicted in Kenya for illegally trafficking ants in a case authorities say signals a growing threat to biodiversity.

The Kenya Wildlife Service confirms that Zhang Kuquen was found guilty at the JKIA Law Courts for smuggling Messor cephalotes, a species of ant vital to ecosystem balance.

The court fined him one million shillings or, in default, sentenced him to one year in prison. He also faces an additional one-year custodial sentence.

Wildlife officials say the conviction highlights the seriousness with which Kenyan courts are treating wildlife crimes -- including the illegal trade in lesser-known species.

KWS warns that ants play a critical role in the environment, including soil aeration, seed dispersal, and nutrient cycling.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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