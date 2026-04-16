Kenya: Chinese Ant Smuggler Sentenced to a Year in Jail by Kenyan Court

Some ants were recovered in test tubes while others were concealed in tissue paper rolls.

A Chinese national, Zhang Kequn, has been sentenced to a year in prison for attempting to smuggle thousands of live queen garden ants out of Kenya.

He was charged with illegally dealing in wildlife species after being arrested at Nairobi's main airport while attempting to travel to China with more than 2,000 ants in his luggage. He was initially charged with wildlife trafficking without a permit and conspiracy, which carries a seven-year sentence.

He pleaded guilty after the latter charge was dismissed.

Kenyan authorities have warned of a growing demand for the ants in Europe and Asia, where they are prized by collectors. They can be worth around $220 each.

Last year, two Belgian teenagers were arrested for smuggling nearly 5,000 ants, mostly kept in small test tubes. They were fined $7,700.

Zhang will be deported after serving his sentence. He has 14 days to appeal against the sentence, which his lawyer says he will do.