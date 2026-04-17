Liberia: Fake Fundraising Scam Targets Mines Minister As Government Issues Strong Warning

Monrovia — The Ministry of Mines and Energy has issued a strong public warning, distancing itself from a fraudulent social media campaign soliciting money in the name of its leadership.

In a press release dated April 15, the Ministry described as "fake" a Facebook post urging Liberians at home and abroad to contribute funds toward the construction of a modern office building for the Liberia Geological Survey (LGS).

Authorities say the scheme is the work of "unscrupulous individuals" attempting to extort money from the public while tarnishing the reputation of Mines and Energy Minister R. Matenokay Tingban.

The Ministry cautioned citizens not to send money to a phone number--0760-401-109--circulated in the fraudulent post, which it says is linked to a fake Facebook account created in the Minister's name.

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"This is a calculated attempt to deceive the public and exploit the credibility of the Minister," the statement emphasized.

Officials further disclosed that this marks the third known attempt since Minister Tingban assumed office in November 2025 to use his identity in scams. Previous efforts reportedly involved text messages sent to individuals requesting financial assistance.

The Ministry also moved to reassure the public that the government remains fully committed to funding the LGS office project, dismissing any suggestion that public contributions are needed.

"At no time has the Ministry fallen short of budgetary support from the Government for the construction of the Liberia Geological Survey building," the statement noted, adding that the project is progressing under established monitoring and supervision mechanisms and is expected to be completed within schedule.

Minister Tingban, through the release, urged the public to remain vigilant and to ignore any financial requests made in his name.

The Ministry's Press and Public Affairs Unit called on citizens to report suspicious solicitations and rely only on official government communication channels for accurate information.