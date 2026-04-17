Nigeria: Give Us Constitutional Power Now, Zazzau Emir Tells Govt

The Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, has called for urgent constitutional reforms to strengthen the role of traditional rulers, saying their contributions to peace and grassroots development remain underutilised.

He made the call at the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Week (NPRW) "Croc City 2026" forum held at the State House, Hassan Usman Katsina House, Kawo, Kaduna.

"The roles of traditional rulers are underutilised and therefore, there should be a constitutional backing for their roles so that they can function efficiently," the emir said.

He noted that traditional institutions in Northern Nigeria predate colonial rule and have continued to serve as stabilising forces, particularly in conflict resolution and community engagement.

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Bamali stressed that monarchs must remain actively involved in promoting peace and discouraging violence across communities.

"As traditional leaders, we must continue to work with all stakeholders and use our influence to work against violence and hate speech," he added.

Speaking on food security, the emir linked agricultural productivity to peace, warning that insecurity continues to limit farming activities to stressing that Peace will be achievable when people farm safely.

Also speaking, Governor Uba Sani assured traditional rulers of stronger inclusion in governance, reiterating his administration's commitment to working closely with them.

Represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sadeeq Maman Lagos, the governor said traditional rulers would witness greater recognition under his leadership.

He emphasised that governments cannot succeed without the involvement of traditional institutions.

"Any government not involving traditional rulers in the scheme is wasting time because they know the nooks and crannies of the state," he said.

The governor pledged sustained collaboration with royal fathers to enhance security, build public trust and deepen grassroots development.

Earlier, the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Ike Neliaku, highlighted the importance of strategic communication in governance and peacebuilding.

"In building peace, we must build sustainable peace. And for peace to be sustainable, it must be based on community relations because the traditional leaders are the nearest to the grassroots," he said.

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Neliaku stressed that collaboration among stakeholders is essential for lasting peace.

"Build partnership for collaboration. No one, no community can do it alone. So there must be an effective collaboration," he said.

He added that traditional rulers also serve as critical feedback channels for government policies.

"We want to also get feedback from them on how governance is doing... this will help in designing solutions," he added.

In a keynote address, the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Zubair Jibril, described traditional rulers as vital links between government and the people.

He said they act as "communication anchors" who translate government policies into culturally relevant messages while relaying community concerns back to authorities.

The forum, part of the NIPR Week activities, focused on strengthening strategic communication, community relations, peacebuilding and food security across Kaduna State.