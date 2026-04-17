Nigeria: I Left My Father's House for a Year to Do Music - Davido

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, known as Davido, has opened up about his upbringing and his passion for music.

The award-winning musician spoke in an interview about how his obsession with music began at a young age, even though he had access to wealth and comfort that anyone could only dream of.

He revealed that his passion for music once led him to leave home for nearly a year, despite his father insisting he focus on schooling instead.

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"I ran away, I wouldn't say, I left home for like almost a year without no money, nothing," he disclosed.

During that period, he said he stayed with a friend in a small one-bedroom apartment, despite coming from extreme wealth.

"My guy's asking me like, 'Why are you staying here? Like, why are you here suffering with us? I'll switch with you right now!' But I was like, bro, I want to do music, I want to do music, this is what I want to do," Davido said.

According to the musician and founder of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), nothing about his wealthy background distracted him from pursuing his passion.

"How many billions my dad had, I was living in a house of like, I grew up in a 16 to 20-bedroom house," he said.

Davido went on to describe the luxury lifestyle he experienced growing up, noting that expensive cars, vacations, and designer items were a normal part of his childhood.

"You know what I'm saying? Like, cars, everything, it's always been there. We've been going on vacation every year. My mom used to have all the Birkins, all the Chanel bags. I've seen all that since I was a kid, but I just wanted to do music. That's what God called me for," he added.