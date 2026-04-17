Nigeria: 2.2m Nigerian Children Face Vaccine Gap As Unicef, Korea Launch Targeted Intervention

... Agency says zero-dose crisis driven by inequality, not failure of vaccines

The United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, on Thursday raised concern over Nigeria's worsening immunisation gap, revealing that about 2.2 million children in the country have never received a single routine vaccine, as it partnered the Republic of Korea and Nigerian authorities to roll out a targeted intervention to reach the most vulnerable.

The initiative, flagged off in Badagry, Lagos State, is aimed at identifying and vaccinating "zero-dose" children, those who have never received any routine immunisation, particularly, in underserved urban settlements, border communities, and hard-to-reach areas.

Speaking at the event, UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Wafaa Saeed, described the situation as both a moral and development emergency, stressing that millions of Nigerian children remain excluded from life-saving vaccines due to systemic gaps.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"With an estimated 2.2 million zero-dose children, Nigeria has the highest number in Africa and one of the highest globally. These are not just statistics, they are real children," she said.

She added that the challenge is not about the effectiveness of vaccines but about access and equity.

"Vaccines work. What we are seeing reflects enduring challenges related to equity, access and service reach. That is why political leadership and strong partnerships are essential," Saeed stated.

According to her, the partnership represents more than a programme rollout, but a firm commitment to child survival and national development.

"Today's event is more than a launch. It is a shared political and moral commitment to the right of every Nigerian child to lifesaving vaccines, regardless of where they are born or live," she said.

Saeed noted that the intervention would strengthen Nigeria's primary healthcare systems, support routine immunisation delivery, rebuild community trust, and ensure vaccines consistently reach children who have historically been left behind.

"Reaching zero-dose children is not only a health intervention; it is a national development priority. Healthy children underpin human capital, productivity and social cohesion," she added.

She emphasised that sustainability would be the true test of success.

"The true measure of success will be systems that continue to identify, reach and protect every child well beyond this investment," she said.

Saeed added: "Today, we reaffirm a collective promise, that every child in Nigeria belongs in the national health system, and no child will be left behind."

Also speaking, Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Lee Sang Ho, said Nigeria's high number of unvaccinated children poses a significant threat to global health security, justifying Korea's investment under the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator framework.

"The danger of global health security is increasing, particularly in high-burden African countries. This investment is aimed at reducing zero-dose and under-immunised children and strengthening Nigeria's healthcare system," he said.

He disclosed that about $5.6 million has been earmarked for Nigeria under the current phase of the programme, targeting 40 local government areas across Lagos, Ogun, Niger, Bauchi, Adamawa and the Federal Capital Territory.

Also speaking, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi represented by a director in the Ministry, said the initiative aligns with the state's drive for inclusive growth amid rapid urban expansion and rising population pressures.

"One of the most pressing public health challenges we face is the persistence of zero-dose and under-immunised children, particularly in densely populated and hard-to-reach communities," he said.

Abayomi noted that the programme would deploy data-driven strategies, strengthen frontline health workers, and expand equitable access to vaccines across vulnerable populations.

"This partnership demonstrates how global collaboration can translate into real impact at the community level, ensuring no child is left behind," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria International Organisations Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, Chairman of Badagry Local Government Area, Babatunde Hunpe, described the programme as critical for border communities where access to healthcare remains a major challenge.

"A community where children grow up healthy is the foundation of development. Immunisation is not just a health issue, it is central to our collective progress," he said.

He urged mothers, community leaders and health workers to fully embrace the initiative, stressing that no child should be left unprotected due to distance, ignorance or socio-cultural barriers.

"From the most accessible parts of Badagry to the remotest settlements along our borders, we must ensure every child receives these life-saving vaccines," Hunpe added.

The programme, which will run across six states, will leverage Nigeria's existing health systems to track missed children, scale up vaccination campaigns, and integrate community-based services aimed at closing the immunisation gap and strengthening national health security.