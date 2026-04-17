Nigeria: Groups Reject U.S. Lawmaker's Call for Matawalle's Removal

The Nigerian Muslim Congress, Northern Elders Political Development Group and Youths Vanguard for Peaceful Co existence of Nigeria have rejected a call by a United States lawmaker for the removal of the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle.

In a statement on Wednesday jointly signed by Dr. Abdullahi Usman Sarki and Hon Yusuf Abubakar on behalf of the three groups described the comment as inappropriate and an interference in Nigeria's internal affairs.

In a statement issued on Thursday and jointly signed by Dr Abdullahi Usman Sarki and Hon Yusuf Abubakar on behalf of the three groups, described the comment as inappropriate and an interference in Nigeria's internal affairs.

They maintained that decisions on appointments, redeployments and operational strategies within the country's security architecture are guided by national interest, intelligence assessments and prevailing security realities, and must not be subjected to external influence.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The groups cautioned against what they described as attempts to impose external narratives on Nigeria's security challenges, arguing that such perspectives often fail to reflect the complexity of the situation on ground.

They also defended Matawalle's role in the Ministry of Defence, noting his experience as former governor of Zamfara State, a region that has experienced prolonged banditry and insecurity.

According to them, his background provides him with practical exposure to the realities of insecurity, particularly in the North West, where several States continue to face attacks by armed groups.

The statement stressed that insecurity in Nigeria is structural and long standing, adding that it cannot be reduced to simplistic judgments or the targeting of individuals.

While acknowledging that security challenges persist, the groups said military operations and strategic interventions in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina States have recorded some level of progress in recent times.

They urged both local and international stakeholders to avoid politicising Nigeria's security situation, warning that such actions could distract from ongoing efforts to restore peace in affected regions.

The groups further alleged that some narratives circulating in sections of the media were aimed at discrediting the federal government's efforts in tackling insecurity.

They maintained that the power to appoint or redeploy security officials rests solely with the President and should not be influenced by external pressure or opinion.