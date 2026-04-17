Nigeria: Army Relocates Monguno IDPs Over Boko Haram, ISWAP Infiltration

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said it has relocated Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs ) from the Gana Ali and Stadium camps in Monguno to the Rapid Response Camp, citing that its intelligence revealed that the sites were being used as hideouts for Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

A statement signed and issued to newsmen in Maiduguri by the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations Headquarters Sector 3 OPHK/MNJTF Monguno, Lt Ayodeji Abiodun, said the IDPs camps at GG, Gana Ali and Stadium had become "notorious hideouts" for terrorists infiltrating Monguno from the Marte axis.

He said the camps sit close to military deployments at Charlie 13 and Charlie 7, which have repeatedly come under attack.

The Army added that intelligence revealed residents of the camps had provided accommodation and concealment for terrorists, enabling attacks inside the town with recent attacks which include killings of Immigration officers and some soldiers at Charlie 13.

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Lt Abiodun said before clearing structures identified as being used for laying IEDs and sheltering terrorists, the IDPs in the area were given time to relocate to the Rapid Response IDP camp for safety and better control.

He noted that some of the structures were occupied by family members of terrorists.

The statement added that the Gana Ali and Stadium camps were in direct line of communication to the Marte axis, making infiltration into Monguno easier.

"The relocation to the centrally located Rapid Response camp is intended for better protection, administration and surveillance.

"Operation is being conducted in line with rules of engagement and with regard for civilian safety and human rights," the statement read.

He urged Monguno residents to remain calm, vigilant, cooperate with security personnel, and report suspicious activities.