Nigeria: Group Rejects Atiku's Arise TV Comments On Jonathan, Cites Governance Achievements

The Goodluck Jonathan Legacy Project (GJLP) defended Mr Jonathan's record, citing economic growth, democratic milestones and international recognition during his tenure.

A group, the Goodluck Jonathan Legacy Project (GJLP), has faulted recent comments by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, describing his remarks on the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan as "unfortunate and revisionist."

The response was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Governor and National Coordinator of the GJLP, Juan Amechee, who defended Mr Jonathan's leadership record and dismissed the claim that governance challenges during his tenure were rooted in "inexperience."

The clarification comes after Atiku, speaking during an interview on Arise Television, said Mr Jonathan's "inexperience" contributed to his struggles in effectively managing the affairs of the country.

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"I know Goodluck Jonathan very well. He is a decent young man, but also inexperienced, and I believe that contributed to his inability to manage the affairs of the country, particularly when he was faced with challenges," Atiku said.

Reacting, Mr Amechee said it was "misleading and demonstrably false" to characterise Mr Jonathan as inexperienced, arguing that such a position does not align with his political trajectory or record in public office.

"To describe Mr Jonathan as 'inexperienced' is a flight from reality," he said. "Before assuming the presidency, Mr Jonathan served as Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President, and Acting President. If this distinguished résumé qualifies as 'inexperience,' one wonders what standard the former Vice-President considers adequate."

He further criticised Atiku, suggesting that his long-standing ambition to become president had not translated into executive leadership experience at the highest level of governance.

The statement also questioned Atiku's political conduct over the years, alleging that his participation in different political parties reflected inconsistency and division rather than leadership cohesion.

According to Mr Amechee, "It is unfortunate that this statement is coming from a career presidential candidate who lacks the moral authority to speak about experience where globally respected leaders are discussing leadership."

He added that if political ambition alone were to be considered experience, then Atiku's repeated presidential bids would have already qualified him for national leadership responsibility.

The GJLP coordinator maintained that the Jonathan administration presided over a reform-driven phase in Nigeria's development, citing improvements in macroeconomic indicators and institutional milestones.

He said Nigeria attained the status of Africa's largest economy during Mr Jonathan's tenure and recorded strong foreign direct investment inflows, while inflation remained within single-digit levels for parts of the administration.

He also cited World Bank data, claiming that poverty levels declined to 35.8 per cent under Jonathan, the lowest recorded since 1999.

On agriculture, Mr Amechee said the Jonathan administration received international recognition, including an award from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome in 2013 for progress towards hunger-reduction targets, delivered ahead of schedule.

He further highlighted Nigeria's diplomatic engagements during the period, noting that the country secured two non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council within Mr Jonathan's tenure, alongside support for Akinwumi Adesina's emergence as president of the African Development Bank in 2015.

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On democratic governance, the statement emphasised Mr Jonathan's concession of defeat in the 2015 presidential election, describing it as a defining moment in Nigeria's democratic evolution.

"That singular act, born of his far-reaching electoral reforms, did more to strengthen our democracy than decades of political rhetoric," Mr Amechee said.

The GJLP concluded that public assessments of the Jonathan's presidency should be based on measurable outcomes rather than political reinterpretations, insisting that his record remains "public, verifiable, and enduring."

"Nigerians are discerning enough to distinguish between those who have held power and delivered measurable progress, and those who have repeatedly sought it while offering retrospective critiques," the statement added.