Nigeria: Govt Moves to End Abandoned, Duplicate Projects in Development Commissions

17 April 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello, Benin

The Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, has said the Federal Government is enforcing strict performance benchmarks to end project duplication, abandonment and poor accountability across regional development commissions.

Speaking in Benin at a three-day management retreat for the commissions, Momoh described uncompleted projects, overlapping mandates and inter-agency rivalry as persistent challenges undermining development efforts.

"The era of fragmented interventions, abandoned projects and rivalry must end," he said, stressing that new projects would only be approved after existing ones are substantially completed and assessed for impact.

Momoh added that the establishment of commissions across the six geo-political zones is part of a broader strategy to drive inclusive and targeted development nationwide.

He, however, warned that dwindling funding requires innovation, urging commissions to adopt alternative financing models, including public-private partnerships, while adhering to transparency, prudent financial management and procurement standards.

Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, represented by his deputy Dennis Idahosa, said Nigeria's uneven development demands fresh, coordinated approaches.

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