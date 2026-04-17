Nigeria: Govt Seeks Stronger State Collaboration to Tackle Illiteracy

The Federal Government has called for stronger collaboration with state governments as a critical step toward improving literacy outcomes across Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC), Prof. Musa Maitafsir, made the call during a one-day stakeholder engagement in Abuja themed "Enhancing Strategic Collaboration between SAMEs and NMEC for the Eradication of Illiteracy, Advancement of Vocational and Skills Acquisition Education, and Improved Data Credibility in the Non-Formal Education Sub-sector."

Maitafsir described NMEC as the coordinating "mother agency" for literacy programmes nationwide but stressed that weak alignment with state agencies continues to limit progress.

"The success of NMEC depends largely on what states are able to achieve. If state agencies are not adequately motivated or supported, the headquarters will have little result to present.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The success of NMEC is totally dependent on what the states can do. If the states have not been motivated to work, there is no way the headquarters will have results to show to the world," he said.

He noted that the engagement aimed to strengthen cooperation, clarify roles, and bridge existing gaps between federal and state actors.

Highlighting the broader impact of adult education, Maitafsir said literacy programmes deliver intergenerational benefits, as educated parents are more likely to support their children's education.

"We must understand the needs of different societies. In some areas, simple support structures can motivate learners and sustain participation in literacy programmes," he said.

He also urged states to improve documentation and reporting of literacy initiatives to enhance data accuracy and national assessment.