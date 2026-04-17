Nigeria: How Terror Attack Ended Last Conversation Between Brig-Gen Braimah, Twin Brother

Grieving twin brother of the late Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, who was killed alongside other soldiers in a midnight terrorist attack on the 29 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State, on April 9, 2026, Vanguard, has gathered, was the last person to speak to the General before his death.

A relative of the Edo State-born General, who was buried with his soldiers, on Wednesday, in Maiduguri, Borno State, said the General was on a telephone call with his twin brother, who resides in the United Kingdom, when the attack occurred.

According to the relative, in a chat with Vanguard, the twins had a routine of speaking at midnight, but that night's conversation took a tragic turn.

Meanwhile, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, has granted full educational scholarships to the three children of the late Brigadier General Braimah.

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The relative, who did not want his name in print, said: "Braimah was a set of twins. His twin brother is not here in Nigeria. They are identical twins and are very close. They spoke, almost every day. They started speaking after midnight, as usual, when, suddenly, the General paused, apparently because of some unusual movement at his end. After that, the line went dead."

His twin brother's repeated efforts to reach him failed. He kept calling and sending text messages, but there was no response. The General did not answer again," he said.

The twin brother, he added, stayed awake in distress. "He remained awake until about 4am, still dialing his brother's number, but there was no answer.

"By about 6:30am, I received a call from a senior Army officer. The moment I saw the call, I knew something was wrong. He told me the situation at the Base was serious, before breaking the news."

At this point, he paused before continuing. "The officer said the Base was under attack and communication had broken down. That was how I heard that some soldiers had been killed and that the Brigade Commander, my brother, was among them. It is heartbreaking," he said, his voice trailing off.

Okpenholo grants scholarship to children

A statement, yesterday, by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Patrick Ebojele, said the scholarship would ensure that the children's education would be fully funded from their current levels through university.

He identified the beneficiaries as Farida Hussain-Braimah, 18, a 100-level Software Engineering student at Nile University, Abuja; Amir Hussain-Braimah, 16, currently in SS 3, at Olumawu Senior School, Abuja, and Yasmeen Hussain-Braimah, 12, a JSS 2 pupil, at Olumawu Junior Secondary School, Abuja.

Governor Okpebholo described the gesture as both a moral obligation and a demonstration of responsible governance, noting that Brigadier General Braimah's death represented a profound sacrifice in the service of Nigeria.

"Brigadier General Braimah paid the ultimate price in service to this country. It is only right that we stand by the family he left behind and ensure his children have uninterrupted access to education," the governor said.

He described the late officer as a symbol of discipline, courage, and patriotism.

According to the governor, the scholarship initiative aligns with the education pillar of his administration's SHINE Agenda, which places emphasis on human capital development, social welfare, and inclusive governance.

"No child of an Edo hero should be denied the opportunity to succeed. This is about responsibility, honour, and a deliberate investment in the future," he added.

The Edo State government further called on other state governments and private sector stakeholders to emulate the initiative by providing structured support, particularly in education to families of military personnel who die in the line of duty.

Profile of late Brig.Gen Braimah

From commanding elite units to representing Nigeria on the global stage, Brigadier General Braimah embodied the discipline and depth of a career soldier who paid the supreme price in the fight against terrorism. Known for his towering presence and calm composure, the officer combined intellect with extensive field experience. He held a Bachelor of Arts in History from the Nigerian Defence Academy, as well as advanced degrees, including a Master's in Defence Studies from King's College London, a Master's in International Relations and Strategic Studies from Benue State University, and a Master's in National Security Management and War Studies from the National Defence University, Islamabad.

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His career spanned key command, training and administrative roles. Between September 2024 and March 2025, he served as Chief of Staff at 6 Division Headquarters, Port Harcourt, where he coordinated operations and ensured combat readiness. He also served as Chief Instructor at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, mentoring officers, and earlier commanded the Infantry Presidential Guards Battalion in Abuja, overseeing both security and ceremonial duties. Beyond Nigeria, he served as a United Nations Observer, contributing to peacekeeping efforts through ceasefire monitoring and intelligence support.

He was at the verge of leaving Borno for the Ministry of Defence , when tragedy struck.