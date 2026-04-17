Nigeria: Airline Operators Threaten to Suspend Operations Over Surge in Jet Fuel Price

Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, has warned that airlines across the country may suspend operations from April 20, 2026, over what it described as an "astronomical and unsustainable" rise in the price of Jet A1 fuel.

In a letter dated April 14, 2026, and addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria, MEMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, AON said the cost of aviation fuel has surged from N900 per litre as of February 28 to N3,300 per litre, an increase of over 300 percent within weeks.

According to the body, the spike is "artificial" and far exceeds global trends, noting that international crude oil prices have risen by only about 30 percent within the same period.

The operators said airlines have continued to absorb the rising costs for over four weeks out of "patriotism and in the spirit of service to the nation," but they warned that the burden is no longer manageable.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Airline revenues are insufficient to cover the cost of fuel alone," the letter said, adding that the situation has deteriorated to the point where continued operations are no longer viable.

The group warned that the actions of fuel marketers are "decimating the aviation industry" and pose broader risks to Nigeria's economy, safety, and national security.

AON added that the impact of the price surge was already being felt across the sector, disclosing that one airline has grounded all operations since March 13, 2026, due to the rising cost of fuel.

It warned that more carriers could follow if urgent action is not taken.

"Aviation remains a sector of strategic national importance," the letter read, cautioning that the current pricing regime is "unhealthy and detrimental to national wellbeing."

The airline operators outlined the difficult choices facing the industry, noting that raising ticket prices to reflect fuel costs could lead to low passenger turnout, while suspending operations entirely would have far-reaching consequences.

They warned that a shutdown would impact financial institutions, disrupt millions of livelihoods, and potentially worsen insecurity across the country.

It called on MEMAN to intervene and ensure that jet fuel prices are adjusted in line with international market realities, insisting that airlines can no longer sustain purchases at current rates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Accordingly, we hereby give notice that if this trend persists, all airlines in Nigeria will be compelled to suspend operations effective Monday, April 20, 2026. This serves as our final appeal." Top government officials, including President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Minister of Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and the Department of State Services, were copied in the letter.

The development raises fresh concerns about the stability of Nigeria's aviation sector, as stakeholders await the responses of fuel marketers and government authorities in the coming days.