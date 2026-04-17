Nigeria: Opposition Emerges Over Alleged Third-Term Ambition of House Majority Leader

BENIN CITY -- Concerns are being raised in parts of Owan Federal Constituency of Edo State over the possible return of the House of Representatives Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, for another term.

A former Chairman of Owan West Local Government and political figure, Barr. Godwin Aigbodion, on Wednesday expressed reservations about the development, citing what he described as a long-standing understanding on rotational representation within the constituency.

In a statement made available to journalists in Benin City, Aigbodion said stakeholders from Owan East and Owan West had, according to him, agreed that representation in the House of Representatives should rotate between the two local government areas after a set period to promote inclusiveness.

According to him, both Owan East and Owan West have previously held the seat, and he believes it is now appropriate for the arrangement to continue in line with that understanding.

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Aigbodion expressed his opposition to reports suggesting that Ihonvbere may seek another term, stating that such a move would be inconsistent with the spirit of the alleged rotation arrangement.

He also cautioned against what he described as the use of political advantages such as ranking or leadership positions to justify extended tenure, noting that adherence to agreed principles is important for maintaining trust and balance within the constituency.

"A leader who has benefited from a rotational arrangement should, in the interest of fairness, support its continuation," he said.

He further emphasised the need for stakeholders to uphold agreements and ensure that political processes within the constituency reflect equity and mutual understanding.